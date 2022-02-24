Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

HEN3 opened at €73.22 ($83.20) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

