Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE OCN opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.94. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
