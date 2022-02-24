Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OCN opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.94. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.