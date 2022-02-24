Rollins Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,058 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

