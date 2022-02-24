Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.