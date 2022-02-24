Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 1,431.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RUSL opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

