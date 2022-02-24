Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

