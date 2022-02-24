PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

