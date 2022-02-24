Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.29 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 788,950 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,767 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

