Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.53 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $727.35 million, a P/E ratio of 241.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

