LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. LAIX has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LAIX during the second quarter worth $134,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

