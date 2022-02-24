iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.25. 16,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 45,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.