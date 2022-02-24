GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

