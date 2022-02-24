Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

ASRT stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

