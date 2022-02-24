Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

