Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29% in fourth-quarter 2021. The company has been witnessing supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips), which are expected to continue affecting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. High debt levels might increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds might also affect its performance in the quarters ahead. In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, the company is poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure.”

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

