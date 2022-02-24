Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 4,800.00 price objective on the stock.
KTWIY stock opened at 77.53 on Monday. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of 77.42 and a 52-week high of 106.71.
