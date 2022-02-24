Morses Club’s (MCL) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 14.05 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.29).

Get Morses Club alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($271,414.62).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.