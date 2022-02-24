Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

IRDM opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

