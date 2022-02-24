CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $116.71.

Get CRA International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.