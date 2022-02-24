Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

