Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENVX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.