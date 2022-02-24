Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($86.36) to €78.50 ($89.20) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($73.86) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

PUBGY stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

