Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEPJF opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

