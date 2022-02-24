Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €20.00 ($22.73) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

