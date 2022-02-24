Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head to Head Analysis

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $129.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Boston Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 6.40 $505.20 million $3.17 37.35 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.22 $27.41 million $1.69 16.74

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 17.49% 6.26% 2.26% One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Boston Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

