Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Financial Review

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Research Solutions alerts:

42.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Research Solutions and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.89 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -110.50 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Research Solutions and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 134.16%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

Research Solutions beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About CannaSys (Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.