Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Head to Head Contrast

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.70 $18.33 million $5.45 10.47 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.51 $6.44 billion $4.47 13.56

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southern First Bancshares and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.