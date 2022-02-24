Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) versus Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Critical Review

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Truist Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45% Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.51 $6.44 billion $4.47 13.56 Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.70 $18.33 million $5.45 10.47

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment is comprised of compensation and benefits for certain members of management and interest on parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

