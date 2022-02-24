Head to Head Analysis: UDR (NYSE:UDR) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UDR and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $60.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. UDR pays out 725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

UDR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.24 billion 13.81 $64.27 million $0.20 269.26 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.75 $12.85 million $4.33 4.67

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 4.75% 1.56% 0.47% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18%

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

