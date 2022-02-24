Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.