Wedbush Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

FHN opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 307,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

