Wedbush Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
FHN opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 307,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
