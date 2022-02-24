Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from 83.00 to 86.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 103360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

