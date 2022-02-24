Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.49) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($4.13).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.50.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.48), for a total value of £24,455.34 ($33,259.00). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,417.46). Insiders acquired 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

