Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. 67,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 636,713 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 713,580 shares of company stock worth $10,176,570 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

