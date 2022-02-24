KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. 125,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,653,735 shares.The stock last traded at $60.78 and had previously closed at $58.03.

Specifically, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after buying an additional 370,485 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

