Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $127.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.59, but opened at $87.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 16,103 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

