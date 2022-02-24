Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,755% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

CIG stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

