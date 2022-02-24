Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 2.20% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

