Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

