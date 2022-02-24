Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.