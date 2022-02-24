Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.48) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.43).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €9.90 ($11.25) on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of €9.40 ($10.68) and a 52-week high of €12.70 ($14.43). The company has a market cap of $29.46 million and a PE ratio of 89.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.33 and a 200 day moving average of €11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

