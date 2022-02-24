MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €215.33 ($244.70).

Shares of MTX opened at €206.30 ($234.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €190.87. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

