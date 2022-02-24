Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €187.08 ($212.59) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.