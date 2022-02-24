Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.54 ($47.20).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.14 ($36.52) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.05.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

