Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 255,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

