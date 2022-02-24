FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

