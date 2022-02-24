Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after buying an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 113,522 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,039,000 after buying an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

