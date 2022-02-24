Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Materion stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

