El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO opened at $12.77 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.