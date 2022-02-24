StockNews.com Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $394.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

