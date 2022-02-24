J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £150.45 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($204.61).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.32), for a total value of £9,060 ($12,321.50).

On Monday, December 20th, Ben Whitley acquired 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($203.67).

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 845 ($11.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 908.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 980.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

